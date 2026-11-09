Brands & marketing

Pay attention to ethical implications of AI – ARCON boss urges practitioners

Akin Adewakun
ARCON LOGO ARCON’s regulatory carrot Logo of the the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON)

The Director General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, has charged practitioners in the nation’s integrated marketing communication space to pay attention to ethical implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI), by guiding against misinformation intellectual property originality, transparency and preservation of public trust.

Fadolapo, who gave the charge at this year’s Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) Conference, held in Lagos, over the weekend, noted that the AI technology has caused disruption in the sector, a development, he described as not new to the industry.

“There was a time software was a threat to copyright. The industry survived those periods,” he stated.

He described AI as not a challenge, adding that focus should be how the industry is able to manage and adapt in its operations.

The ARCON boss noted that while the agency, as a regulator, believes there is the need to embrace AI, it is, however, also of the view that there are some things such as originality, craftsmanship, and some elements of creativity that can not be thrown into AI.

“How do you get to a point that your image and your voice are  used on AI, and  the only time you get to know it is when it gets to the digital media. So, who takes responsibility? If your image is being used it means you are endorsing that thing,” he stated.

Fadolapo therefore called for a regulatory framework, that would prevent  AI from being put on auto-run, noting that the IMC industry will thrive, rather than being threatened by AI.

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The ARCON boss  stated that the agency, in conjunction with the Ministry of Information  and National Orientation, would continue to strengthen the regulatory framework, promote innovation and the responsible adoption of emerging technologies in the creative industry.

He, therefore charged brand journalists on the need to be committed to accuracy, professionalism, credible storytelling and responsible brand communication, as the boundaries between advertising, journalism, technology and public relations continue to evolve.

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