Pay adequate attention to your children, Iwajowa LG chairman’s wife charges mothers

WIFE of the Chairman, Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mrs Muyibat Oyinloye, has charged mothers to pay adequate attention to their children’s upbringing in order to secure their mental and ethical development.

Mrs. Oyinloye gave the charge during her visit to the Primary Healthcare Centre, Iganna, to present gifts to mothers of newly born babies in the council area.

According to her, mothers have significant role to play in the life of a child, right from birth by ensuring that adequate care and health needs, such as consistent breastfeeding and routine immunisation are provided when needed of the child.

Oyinloye, in a release signed by the council’s Information Officer, Matthew Olatunde further said that mothers need to monitor the growth of their children and general behaviour to bring the best out of them in order to make the parents proud.

To achieve this, Oyinloye, therefore, charged mothers to show care towards their children to prepare them for future life challenges.

While presenting gifts to the first baby of the year in the council area, given birth to by Mrs. Ramotalah Humaru at the Primary Healthare Centre, Iganna, Oyinloye stated that the gesture of giving out gifts to new babies was to demonstrate the importance of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration attaches to the well-being of all and sundry in Oyo State.

She further charged the mother of the new baby and other nursing mothers to ensure that all routine immunisation are taken for their children that are under stipulated ages for the vaccines.

In her response, Mrs Hamaru, a Fulani who spoke through an interpreter, expressed gratitude to the council for the gesture.

Oyinloye was accompanied by wife of the Vice Chairman/Administrator of Iganna LCDA, Mrs Bello Raliat-Olori; Matron, Mrs Ruth Adegoke, and other council officials.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…