Paul Chukwuma condemns killing of lawyer in Anambra

Governorship candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the November 8, 2025 guber election in Anambra State, Paul Chukwuma has condemned the killing of a lawyer and president general of Aguleri community in the state, Ifeanyi Iloakasia.

Iloakasia was killed on Thursday, alongside his client, while coming back from a court session.

Chukwuma who reacted to the incident, lamented the loss of lives to violent attacks in Anambra State.

He said: “The brutal execution of a budding, young, and promising legal professional and a community leader of good standing in the mold of Barr. Rolex Iloakasia, stands condemned in clear terms.

“I received the news with immense shock. This extremely painful loss signposts a dangerous descent into the state of nature of sorts, which has been going on in Anambra State.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Barr. Rolex, and the entire Aguleri community. It is shocking that some armed thugs can trail some people on their way in Anambra and open fire on them without consequence.

“This barbaric act is an attack on Anambra State, it is an attack on the future of Anambra State, it is an attack on all of us, and it must be completely condemned by all.”

Chukwuma charged the governor of the state, Charles Soludo to quickly sit up and ensure safety of lives.

“The current government in Anambra State must live up to its duty of protecting the lives and properties of the people of Anambra State. We don’t have to wait for criminals to act before they are trailed and apprehended. We don’t have to allow criminals to overrun our state before we start to act.

“The government of Anambra State must therefore work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that criminals who have a free ride in Anambra State are rounded up and dealt with according to the law. The government must re-tune its strategy.

“I have now read a report that the perpetrators of this atrocious criminality had been apprehended or neutralized. If indeed so, then it gives a temporary respite, but government must sit up.”

