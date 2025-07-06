Patriots Summit: North-East stakeholders meet for pre-summit deliberations

Ahead of the proposed National Political Summit on a new constitution for Nigeria, convened by the Patriots and led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, eminent leaders from the North East zone—comprising leaders from various states and representatives of different interest groups within the geo-political zone—gathered in Bauchi on Wednesday, 2 July, for a town hall meeting to deliberate on a position for the North Central zone ahead of the national summit scheduled for 15 July in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The event, organised by the Patriots’ North East Zonal Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, chaired by Professor Maxwell Gidado with Alhaji Yakubu Musa Damagun as secretary, featured Dr Tafawa Balewa as the keynote speaker and Professor Anthony Kila, the national chairman of the Patriots, as the guest speaker.

A statement made available by the Patriots’ Secretariat to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday stated that the gathering emphasised the need for the future constitution of Nigeria to pay special attention to the security of lives and property, as well as to the diversity of the country’s people.

Dr Tafawa Balewa, in his remarks at the event, explained the importance of a people’s constitution in a nation and reminded all present that the North East should play a leading role in shaping a future constitution and in hosting the July Patriots National Constitution Summit. He also encouraged participants to continue their efforts to raise awareness and gather input from all parts of the zone.

Leading participants who intervened during the meeting included Yakubu Lawi, Francis Istifanus, Billy Abubakar Balewa, Umar Abbas, Musa Lawan, David Garkida, and Hadjia Shawilat Gambo.

In his remarks, Professor Anthony Kila thanked the leadership of the North Central Patriots’ Zonal Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee for their efforts. He pointed out that the constitution project was not a partisan matter but a venture that must involve all Nigerians. The don also explained that in suggesting demands and designs, “we must all ensure to ask for what we are willing to give others”.

All participants provided updated reports on the awareness and consultation projects in their states, as well as questions from individuals and groups within their states. The leaders from each state and group committed to maintaining and even strengthening their awareness and consultation efforts, while also accelerating preparations for the upcoming summit, which is organised by a committee co-chaired by Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

