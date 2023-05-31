A former Chief Examiner to the Nigerian Government to Charge d’ Affairs of the Country’s Embassy in Equatorial Guinea, Ambassador Hassan Ardo Tukur has charged youth to be more patriotic and hardworking for them to become more relevant and respected leaders in their various fields of endeavour.

Tukur who is the current Patron of Non-Governmental Organisation, Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative, made the charge

while receiving his honorary Doctorate Degree at the 15th Convocation Ceremony of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Oyo State.

In a statement signed by Abdulkadir Lawal, the NGO’s Programme Manager, Ambassador Tukur said hard work and dedication to duty were two attributes that can take Nigerians to an enviable height, as exemplified in the celebration he received from LAUTECH.

He stated that his “desire for many things”, including being a lecturer, was shattered when his mentor was eliminated in the late 1980s, but his dedication and passion for excellence spurred him into many other areas, including diplomacy.

Ambassador Tukur, who is also the Principal Officer to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, described the award as a “dream come true” despite not being a lecturer contrary to his original wish.

On his part, the Programme Manager, Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative, Mr Lawal described Ambassador Tukur as “diligent and persevering”, saying the award was well deserving.