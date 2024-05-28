Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor, is set to celebrate a remarkable milestone, marking 45 years in the entertainment industry.

Popularly known as “Mama G,” Ozokwor has taken to her Instagram account to announce her intent to celebrate her 45 years in the entertainment industry.

Ozokwor, who has portrayed a wide range of memorable characters in Nollywood, expressed her gratitude for the support of her fans and colleagues over the decades. She credited her enduring success to hard work, passion, and the love of her audience.

As the countdown to her 45th anniversary begins, fans and colleagues alike are eagerly anticipating the celebrations, reflecting on the legacy of a true Nollywood legend.

