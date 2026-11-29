…questions legality of marriage

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan has challenged claims that her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, has a second wife, questioning whether such a marriage could be legally established in court.

Patience made the remarks during an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Saturday, after the interviewer raised public speculation about her husband’s marital status, despite his description of her as his only wife.

Rejecting the claims, she said she had no knowledge of another marriage and urged those spreading the allegations to examine their legal basis.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. First of all, in court, can you marry two wives? No. Then judge yourself,” she said.

The former First Lady also spoke about how her relationship with Goodluck began, revealing that they first met when he taught her biology in a classroom.

“I met him in the classroom. He was my teacher,” she said.

She explained that their relationship developed without a lengthy dating period, noting that they were both young when they got together.

Patience also recounted her business activities before her husband became president, revealing that she operated an ice cream business with his support and involvement.

“I even sell ice cream. I sell ice cream, and my husband supported me…” she said.

ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj reacts after Peter Obi condemns killing of four NDC members in Delta

Describing how the business operated, she said they invested in refrigerators and maintained a large shop, while also providing bicycles for people who distributed and sold the ice cream.

“We have a big shop…we bought fridges. We have bicycles for people who come and sell,” she recalled.

She further disclosed that she personally visited schools to sell the products before returning to the shop, where she and her husband shared responsibilities, including cleaning the refrigerators.

“I carry, I go to schools to sell. Then I come, my husband help me clean fridge. We do it together,” she said.