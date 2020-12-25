Patela Care Foundation (PCF) Children’s Christmas Celebration 2020 at the Paediatric Oncology Wards UCH Ibadan
PCF; a not-for-profit organization established to provide psycho-social support for families dealing with a cancer diagnosis and internally displaced persons are delighted again this year ( 2020) to celebrate Christmas with the lovely gallant heroes and their caregivers on Paediatric Oncology wards University College Hospital Ibadan.
The Executive Director Dr Foluke Sarimiye said that the smiles and joy on the faces of the children and caregivers whenever we come on Christmas day to celebrate with them is awesome and inspires us to keep enriching lives.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided