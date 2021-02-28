Pateck takes new EP to street, promotes Gifted in Lagos traffic

As more Nigerian music acts continue to develop creative ways of promoting their songs and creating awareness for their brands, fast-rising singer, Patrick Daminabo Okeke popularly known as Pateck took to the street of Lagos days back to promote his new Extended Play (EP), Gifted in Lagos traffic.

The Abuja-based musician is leaving no stone unturned to draw attention himself through his music as he was seen moving from the popular commercial yellow buses to preach the gospel of his new EP to the passengers and passers-by.

The new EP which was released weeks back has been enjoying airplay but Pateck, while speaking with R on what informed his decision said he was only promoting his EP the best way he could, adding that while it has been enjoying airplay, he was moved to take it to the street and hear from the people what they feel about the songs.

According to the Abuja-born singer, distributing his new EP in the street and speaking with commuters and passengers helped him to get close to the people and encourage them to listen to his new body of work.

Pateck who is a graduate of Geography and Environmental Management recalled how he started paying attention to music during his undergraduate days, adding that “I have been showing consistency over the years. When I was in the University, I was always pushing myself and entertaining people with my music.”

My new EP, for me, is like a gift to the people”, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…