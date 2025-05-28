Pasuma set to perform at popular Londoner’s 60th birthday

Fuji Maestro, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi aka Pasuma is set to perform at the celebration of the 60th birthday of a popular London entertainment promoter, Wole Amodemaja at Oasis in Barking, London on the 25th of July, 2025.

Speaking on this, the celebrant described the celebration as a show of appreciation for God’s existence in his life, noting that he couldn’t believe he would be alive till now to witness the good deeds.

This was just as he noted never to let his guard down in helping those who are in need as it is important to the existentialism of any human being.

Amodemaja emphasised his continued support for the people of Mushin to ensure that their challenges are taken care of.

“I thank God for my life. Like you said, I have gone through a lot in life. I could not believe I would live up to this age. There is nothing else I can say or do but to keep thanking God.

“If God still keeps me, I would not relent on giving back to the people. This is very important to anyone’s existentialism as it justifies you essence of living.

“As a matter of fact, Mushin people are always at my heart. I would continue to support the youths and elderly to make sure that their challenges are taken care of,” he said.

