Pasture inside Bobi Grazing Reserve can feed over 9,000 cows ― Niger gov

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said that the Bobi Grazing Reserve now has available pasture to sell to herders across the state in particular and generally in the country.

He stated this during his visit to the Grazing Reserve located in Mariga and Mashegu Local Government Areas of the state alongside members of his cabinet on Tuesday, adding that the pasture available in the reserve can conveniently feed no fewer than about 9,000 cows.

He said: “We can start making money from the pasture here. We have too much pasture available now. The pasture we have now will be able to feed 9,000 cows and in the grazing reserve, though we do not have up to 2,000 heads of cattle yet.”

This he said, “means we have more than enough pasture and going forward in the scheme, we will be selling off the excess pasture to any part of the country and the world that are prepared to buy from us.”

The governor further added that mechanisms were being put in place to improve the capacity of the cows at the grazing reserve to give 1,000 litres of milk daily from the current quantity the herders get.

In his welcome address, the consultant of the Grazing Reserve, Alhaji Abbas Tafida explained that currently, the amount being charged by the reserve to feed a cow is N125 per day, while the cost of feeding a ram is N10 per day saying, “this would enable the cows to produce 1,000 litres worth of milk on a daily basis.”

He, however, lamented that the pastures were currently being wasted because there were no enough cows to feed on them from the large amount of pasture being produced.

Tafida explained that for the insemination programme in the reserve, that they were working hard in order to get at least 1,000 herders to bring in five cows every day for insemination, stressing, that this would increase the number of cows in Bobi Grazing Reserve.

