Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a “Yahoo boy”, and a 65-year-old pastor, Festus Adebayo over their alleged involvement in using the menstrual pad of a clergyman’s daughter for ritual.

Adebayo was arrested alongside the boyfriend of the clergyman’s daughter, Gbemisola Olufusi, who is said to be a “Yahoo boy,” following complaints from the family of the 20-year-old clergyman’s daughter.

The young lady who is a daughter of an “Apostle,” was said to have been cajoled to release her used menstrual pad to her boyfriend, Olafusi, who conspired with the pastor to use the pad for ritual.

It was gathered the 24-year-old Olafusi conspired with the pastor after which he collected the menstrual pad of his girlfriend and disappeared from the town with Adebayo since December 2019.

A family source disclosed that the incident happened in December 2019 in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government area of Ondo State while the girl started to discharge strange substances from her private part after two months.

This aroused the suspicion of the young lady who informed her parents that she might have been used for ritual while her father filed a complaint at the police station, Enuowa Division in Ondo town.

Speaking, the father of the victim said the young lady had been visiting hospitals, disclosing that two major operations had been performed on her.

“When we noticed a strange substance was coming out of my daughter’s body. We reported the case to the police after a series of prayers. We have done different operations and we are still carrying out tests.”

Following the complaints, the police began monitoring the pastor and the suspected “Yahoo boy” who had been away for several months until they returned to the town recently.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro said the case has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

