Pastor Enenche: N30m gift redirected to christian cemetery fencing — Kebbi CAN

The Kebbi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says a N30 million gift from the state government — initially offered during Pastor Paul Enenche’s two-day evangelical crusade in Birnin Kebbi — has been redirected to fence a Christian cemetery in the state capital.

In a press statement signed by the State CAN Secretary, Mr. Williams Adamu, and made available to selected journalists, the Association dismissed rumours circulating on social media that the Dunamis Church General Overseer rejected the funds.

“The gift of N30m from the State Government was in support of the 2 days statewide Kebbi State Healing and Deliverance Crusade in Birnin Kebbi organised by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in collaboration with the State Chapter of CAN,” the statement clarified.

It further stated that Pastor Enenche personally requested that the gift not be handed to him, in line with his ethical standards.

“The State CAN also wishes to inform the general public that it is the personal ethic of Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche not to receive gifts wherever he goes for his evangelical functions or philanthropic activities,” the statement read.

Instead, the cleric advised that the money be used at the discretion of CAN in the state.

“Therefore, the clergyman advised that the gift be used at the discretion of the State CAN leadership for CAN developmental projects in the state,” it said.

According to the statement, the funds have now been allocated to perimeter fencing of the Christian cemetery approved by the Kebbi State Government.

“With this, the State CAN wishes to also inform that the monetary gift has been redirected to the parameter fencing of the Christian cemetery approved by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris.”

The Association expressed appreciation to the governor for his support.

“We want to use this medium to thank the Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), for the approval of the Christian Cemetery in the State Capital and for releasing the State Stadium for the 2 days crusade, and the banquet hall of the Presidential Lodge for the ministers’ meeting and distribution of palliatives to students and women,” the statement added.

It noted that Governor Idris remains the only state governor since the creation of Kebbi State to approve land for a Christian burial ground.

