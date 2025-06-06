Pastor Enenche empowers over 500 widows in Abuja

As part of activities to mark his birthday, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has empowered over 500 widows and provided free medical care to the less-privileged in the Sabo Iddo community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement released on Thursday, the church said the humanitarian gesture, which extended to both rural and urban communities, underscores its commitment to compassion and service.

“At the church’s headquarters in Abuja, more than 500 widows, 10 orphanages, and numerous children benefitted from various forms of empowerment and welfare support,” the statement read.

Essential relief materials, food items, and other basic necessities were also distributed to widows, orphans, and vulnerable groups.

Speaking during the commissioning of a borehole donated to the Sabo Iddo community, Enenche said, “What better way to celebrate life than by giving life? As I marked another year of God’s faithfulness, it was laid on my heart to give back in a way that will keep blessing lives long after the candles are out.”

He described the borehole project as not just a physical provision, but one symbolising hope, health, and love. “This is not just water; it’s a flow of hope, health, and love. To God alone be all the glory,” he added.

Enenche also led prayers and urged the residents to embrace both the physical and spiritual benefits of the outreach, encouraging them to build a deeper relationship with God.

Medical professionals were on ground to diagnose and treat various ailments including hypertension, diabetes, childhood diarrhoea, peptic ulcer disease, malaria, and other infections.

Head of the Welfare Department at Dunamis, David Ozigi, said the outreach is in line with the core teachings of the church and the vision of Dr Enenche.

“Today’s outreach is a demonstration of God’s love, which our father in the Lord, Dr Enenche, has continually shown. It is his passion to serve and uplift communities, and we are here in that same spirit,” he said.

According to Ozigi, the borehole initiative was based on a needs assessment of the Sabo Iddo community, which revealed poor access to potable water.

“This borehole is a modest contribution to enhance clean water access, reduce waterborne diseases, and improve the overall health of residents,” he added.

