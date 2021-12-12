Pastor connives with wife to rape 16-year-old church member in Ogun

One Pastor Peter Taiwo of Christ Apostolic Bible Church, Alaja Oke, Saje, Abeokuta, has been arrested with his wife for conniving to defile a 16-year-old choir member of the church.

The couple in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, were arrested following a report by the victim (name withheld) at the Adatan Divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi, according to the statement said the victim reported that she went to the church for choir practice while the pastor’s wife informed the victim that the pastor who is in the room would like to send her on an errand.

The victim reported that the pastor’s wife locked the door from behind as she entered the room, while her husband forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The PPRO in the statement said, “The young girl stated that as soon as she got into the room, the pastor’s wife locked the door from outside, consequent upon which the pastor overpowered her, and forcefully had sex with her.

“She explained further that the pastor’s wife later came in after her husband had done with her, met her crying and pacified her to stop crying, saying she has now been made a woman.

“The pastor’s wife thereby warned her never to tell anybody or else she will die.

“Upon the report, the DPO Adatan division, SP Salaudeen Abiodun, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy pastor and his wife were promptly apprehended.

“On interrogation, the couple confessed to the crime but blamed the devil for it. They also pleaded for forgiveness from the victim.

The victim has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment.

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, to have ordered the transfer of the suspects to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation, with the view to charge them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

