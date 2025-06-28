Pastor Adeboye set to lead national prayer session over economic hardship

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), will lead a national prayer session in July aimed at seeking divine intervention for the restoration of Nigeria’s struggling economy.

The prayer session will take place during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service, themed “Divine Intervention,” at RCCG’s national headquarters in Oyingbo, Lagos.

The initiative comes amid mounting economic hardship and uncertainty across the country.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Administration, Pastor Dele Balogun, Adeboye expressed faith in Nigeria’s ability to overcome its current challenges through prayer and positive action.

“Our nation, Nigeria, as well as other nations of the world, are going through a challenging time. However, the good news is that these challenges are surmountable by faith, if we do not entertain doubt,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to move away from negative confessions and adopt a mindset rooted in faith and optimism, noting that divine intervention could reverse the nation’s economic downturn.

The prayer, he said, is intended to spark national transformation and open “divine opportunities” for Nigeria.

Also speaking, the RCCG Assistant Pastor in Charge of Province 1, Pastor Olusegun Macaulay, said such divine opportunities are activated by God and are accessible to those with spiritual sensitivity.

He revealed that a dedicated team of intercessors is already praying for the nation’s economy, environment, and overall stability throughout the second half of the year.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE