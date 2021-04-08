Passion, purpose helped me win against all odds ― Mr Macaroni

Popular actor, comedian and social media influencer, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has identified some pointers to success in any human endeavour which include passion, purpose and persistence.

Macaroni said this during this year’s Youth Leadership Series (YLS) organised by the financial institution, Stanbic IBTC bank.

Macaroni was one of some panellists for the online webinar, who were invited to discuss topics with the general theme ‘Winning’, ranging from fintech, making money with social media, investment and use of technology.

Macaroni’s session, ‘Making money with social media’ was aimed at helping youths do more with their use and knowledge of social media.

“It wasn’t easy when I started around 2010/2011. I was an actor who wanted more out of the craft, having been trained as a thespian in school. I was acting cameo or passing roles in movies which didn’t give me the satisfaction I desired. I wasn’t paid much too.

“So, in 2019, I started to do something different. I chose to use social media to amplify my talent. With the little money I gathered from investments in bitcoin and fintech, also with necessary support from my parents, I was able to hire equipment and started shooting the skits I am now popular for.

“Passion and a sense of purpose kept me going. I wasn’t making money at the beginning. In fact, to date, I spend a lot of money, making films and skits, but things are easier now. I want youths to know that they must not be tired of trying. In order to win, you must be passionate, purposeful and persistent about everything you do.

“Winning in Nigeria is possible. I will advise youths to please do their due diligence whenever they want to invest in anything. Because I invested in bitcoin doesn’t mean anyone should copy my methods. Do your research personally. I took risks, but they were calculated and even when I lost, I was never defeated because I saw the bigger picture”, Macaroni stressed.

Other panellists who spoke at the online event included Olamide Soyombo, a venture capitalist and investor in several blue-chip companies, Ife Agoro, a blogger, influencer and lifestyle publicist, Yanmo Omoregbe, Co-Founder and Director of Growth at Bamboo investment company, among others.

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…