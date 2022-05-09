Passengers protest at Abuja Airport over fear of flight suspension by Airline operators

Passengers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja on Monday morning protested over flight cancellations and delays.

Confirming the incident to Tribune Online, the Public Relations Officer to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the airport, Kayode Adeuluwa told our reporter that passengers “were agitated at the airport this morning over the fear of flight suspension by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

“Some of the passengers were supposed to fly yesterday but because of the proposed flight suspension by the AON which at the end of the day was aborted, they didn’t fly.

“So they were pressure at the airport today in the morning, everybody wanted to fly on time. The agitation was caused by the fear of flight suspension, but in the end, flight operations were not disrupted and everyone flew to their destination.”

He denied the allegations that the airport was blocked by passengers, stating that passengers were only agitated.

It will be recalled that the AON had proposed at the weekend to suspend flight operations in Nigeria today due to the rising cost of aviation fuel.





