By Tola Adenubi | Lagos

Investigation by the Nigerian Tribune has revealed that ferry operators in Lagos have increased fares along some selected routes due to the rise in the cost of petrol.

Checks by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that a boat ride from the Marina to Ikorodu which usually goes for N1000 now goes for N1,300 while Badagry to Marina which normally cost N2,500 now goes for N3,000.

Also, a boat ride from Badagry to Port Novo which normally cost N4,000 now goes for N5,000, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively confirm.

However, Marina to Apapa has remained at its normal rate of N300 even though the boat operators said that might change anytime soon.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, National President of the Waterfronts Boat Owners and Transporters Association of Nigeria (WABOTAN), Comrade Tope Fajemirokun explained that the Apapa to Marina route has remained unchanged because of the high traffic and distance.

According to the WABOTAN National President, “We are yet to adjust the price for Marina to Apapa because of the large turnout of passengers every day. Again, the distance is also a consideration.

“But I cannot guarantee that the price for that route will remain at N300 if the situation with fuel worsens. Currently, we are sourcing fuel from black market rates and its very expensive.

“If the situation worsens, we might have to review the price for Apapa to Marina route as well. Ikorodu to Marina, Badagry to Marina and Badagry to Port Novo have all been increased.

“Whether Apapa to Marina will remain at N300 in the coming days will depend on improvement in the situation of things in the country as we speak. The other routes have been increased slightly because we don’t want to scare away our customers.”

When Nigerian Tribune spoke with some passengers at the Marina jetty about the increment in waterways transportation prices, the passengers lamented that the increment has been hard for them to take.





“Its not been easy using the ferry due to the increment in fares. Despite the scarcity of Naira, we still have to cough out N3,000 for a boat ride to Badagry. Even if you are going to alight along Ojo before Badagry, you will still be charged N3000. Its been difficult but we have no choice since some of us live along the waterways route.”

“Again, its faster to get home by water than going by road, so we have been coping with the increment. Its not the fault of the boat operators, but the fault of government that created a situation where fuel and Naira became scarce,” a cross section of passengers told the Nigerian Tribune exclusively.

Recall that ferry operators had recently lamented about the harsh reality of sourcing for petrol atthe black market rates in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune.