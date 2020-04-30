Passengers found inside two lorries carrying animals at Kaduna-Kano border

Two lorries from Kano which conveyed passengers along with sheep and goats into Kaduna State were on Thursday turned back.

The lorries were said to have beaten the security checks at the border, bringing in the passengers who were inside the lorries alongside the animals, motorcycles and other goods.

In a statement on Thursday, Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “We got information that these lorries came in from the Kaduna-Kano border and had progressed up to Gwargwaji in Zaria Local Government Area.

“The passengers were cleverly concealed behind random goods, motorcycles and animals.

Thankfully, once again we have got them and we have turned them back in compliance with the Kaduna State government’s ban on inter-state travel.

“Operatives are actively enforcing the directives at all entry points, and passengers have similarly been intercepted from other routes and escorted out to the borders.”

The ban on interstate travel is one of the measures taken by the Kaduna State government to curb the spread of COVID 19 and has been vigorously enforced by security agencies at the State’s borders.”

