Passengers abducted as kidnappers block Enugu-Nsukka road

Kidnappers, in the early hours of Thursday, struck again on the Enugu -Nsukka road, precisely at Ekwegbe, near a Police checkpoint.

The spot is actually said to be the same spot where last week’s kidnap happened.

As it is, motorists plying Enugu–Opi–Nsukka road are currently forced to park for over two hours following the blockade of the road by alleged kidnappers.

The spot of the incident is around a police checkpoint by Ekwuegbe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Armed operatives of the Nigerian Army were seen moving on motorcycles towards the scene of the attack.

“We have been here since 7:15 am. This road has become something else. They operate from Ekwuege forest,” a driver said.

According to a passenger, “There is no vehicle moving to and fro since morning. There have been movements of police and soldiers towards the scene, but we don’t know the extent they have gone.”

One of the survivors who were in a vehicle moving to Enugu from Nsukka reported that they were lucky to have escaped when they were halted.

“We were moving to Enugu from Nsukka and got this apt around 8 am and saw many vehicles parked alongside the road. As we got down, we heard shots up front and we fled into the bush around Nike Uno and hid there. After about 30 minutes we came out to see the situation, and we saw soldiers and policemen moving towards the Kidnap place. With the presence of the security men, we moved into our vehicles and sped off. I can not tell you how many people they got because we did not get close to witness it. That place is now something else.. “the survivor said.

Some persons, among returning students of the University of Nigeria, Naukka, were on Sunday kidnapped along the same road.

The state police command, in a release by its public relations officer on Wednesday, said the kidnappers were being trailed.

For now the Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe could not be reached.