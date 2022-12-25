Paso Poly thrills fans in Germany, France

Fuji music Fuji exponent, Azeez Sulaimon Maitama, popularly known as Paso Poly has heaped praises on his fans who have welcomed him with both hands in Europe where he has been thrilling with his music and putting his career on the map.

The Fuji star who landed in Paris, France where he performed to a large gathering made up of some of his fans from Nigeria and other nationals who were said to insisted he touched down in Paris before proceeding on other cities in France.

Paso Poly who many of his fans love to call Mr Correct said he was blown away by the outpour of love he received from his fans in Paris, adding that those who think Fuji music is local should begin to have a rethink as numerous people across the globe now appreciate the genre better.

Paso Poly would later proceed to Munich in Germany where he was hosted by some of his friends and fans as he performed at Berlin, Munich and other popular cities. While speaking with R about his music tour of Europe and what it means to him, Paso Poly said going on the tour while he left other music engagements in Nigeria could only mean that his fans abroad matter so much to him.

According to the singer who is expected back in Nigeria in a few days time, the tour was brought to life by Angel Communication in collaboration with Yoruba Elite Club in Germany and De- Marsh Entertainment and Jayeola promotion.

The musician, who is known as a protégé of Fuji icon, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, said his many years of hard work in the music industry, was finally paying off even as he added that there was more to come from him even after the tour.

Paso Poly, in an interview with R recalled his journey into music saying he could not have become successful in music industry without support of his fans and other influential people who God has used to make his dream come true.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE