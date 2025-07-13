Paso Poly expresses delight over Pasuma’s acknowledgement as ‘university’ in Fuji Music

Civil engineer-turned-Fuji musician, Sulaimon Adigun Azeez, formerly known as Paso Poly and now rebranded as Poly Maitama, has expressed joy over the recent acknowledgement of his boss, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, as a ‘university’ in the Fuji genre.

Speaking with pride, Poly Maitama described himself as a “proud graduate” of the Pasuma institution, attributing his artistic refinement and career breakthrough to years of intensive tutelage under the iconic Fuji maestro.

This revelation came on the heels of his latest album, “Poly Maitama”, a self-titled work that pays tribute to his roots and honours Pasuma for his mentorship. The song, now gaining momentum across various platforms, has reportedly drawn commendation from Pasuma himself.

In a viral video that has since made the rounds on social media, Pasuma confirmed the metaphor, asserting that he is indeed an institution, one that has produced numerous accomplished Fuji musicians.

Fans have since linked the viral footage from a recent Lagos performance to Pasuma’s open endorsement of Maitama’s acknowledgment.

Poly Maitama, who was crowned ‘Oganla Student’ on January 1, 2012, by Pasuma, reiterated his unshaken loyalty to the Oganla dynasty.

“Even though I have graduated from his institution and gotten his prayers, I still owe him absolute respect and will ever acknowledge his impact on my story as a successful Fuji musician,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Maitama recalled being the only student under Pasuma’s direct mentorship during his time and expressed no regrets for the nearly two decades spent under his tutelage.

“He gave me a platform, and I adopted his brand name, which has brought me into the limelight. I am proud to have been nurtured by a father figure like Pasuma,” he added.

Promising more refined and innovative Fuji releases, Poly Maitama assured his growing fan base of a new era in Fuji music, one marked by harmony, creativity, and cultural pride.