The city of Ibadan is bracing for three major events in the coming weeks.

These events will reunite old friends and bring back sweet memories of early years and experience that rocked the city of Ibadan.

The 60th birthday of Babatunde Oduyoye, Femi Babalola and Dare Adeleke are big parties setting the mood in the city’s social circle.

The unique side of these celebrations has to do with the celebrants, they are friends, socially active and belong to the same political party, PDP. Babalola and Dare Adeleke are foundation members of the PDP in Oyo State.

Dare Adeleke, an ally of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde will celebrate his birthday at the World Lillies Events Centre, Apata, Ibadan.

His birthday is expected to be a fusion of the political class and social establishment, judging by his influence in the state’s government affairs.

Oduyoye’s birthday coincides with the country’s Independent celebration, October 1st. All roads will lead to the Jogor Centre, Ibadan where he plans to host his friends and associates.

Babalola, the CEO of Jogor centre is holding a multiple celebration on October 19, 2023 as he celebrates his birthday with the opening of his 109 rooms exquisite hotel beside his Jogor Event Centre.

In a recent interview, Babalola confessed how reaching 60 has changed his whole perception about life.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…