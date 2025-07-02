Partnership with China positioning Nigeria as critical economic hub in Africa — NCSP DG

The Director-General and Global Liaison of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, has disclosed that the level of partnership with China is positioning Nigeria as the critical economic gateway for the African continent.

Speaking to the media after the Post-FOCAC Conference for West Africa held in Abuja, Tegbe said that following FOCAC 2024, Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China elevated their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He stated that this marks the beginning of a new dispensation in which both nations are determined to work more closely and effectively together.

“It marks a period when we are no longer satisfied with maintaining mere relationships, but strive to build robust development partnerships based on mutual trust and respect, shared ambition, and collaborative efforts.

“It signals our government’s serious intent not only to sustain but to deepen bilateral cooperation in ways that are systematic, accountable, and aligned with Nigeria’s long-term development agenda,” he said.

He applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for strengthening the relationship between Nigeria and China by creating a dedicated office for effective collaboration.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, created a dedicated office under the Presidency — the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership — and appointed me as the Director-General and Global Liaison.

“This appointment marks a decisive first step in institutionalising a more focused, coordinated, and forward-looking engagement with the People’s Republic of China. It demonstrates our government’s commitment to a systematic and accountable bilateral cooperation that aligns with Nigeria’s development agenda.

“This is a clear demonstration of its resolve to operationalise the elevation of Nigeria’s relationship with China to a truly comprehensive strategic level.”

Tegbe explained that the broad aim of the NCSP is to strengthen bilateral relations through trade, investment, infrastructure development, technology transfer, and capacity building.

He said this partnership aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and seeks to position Nigeria as a critical hub in Africa, fostering long-term sustainable development and economic growth.

“More specifically, the office has been created to drive Nigeria’s socio-economic growth by leveraging China’s advanced technology, expertise in infrastructure, and investment capacity.

“It aims to align Nigeria’s national development priorities — such as the Renewed Hope Agenda — with the BRI, and to play a pivotal role in coordinating and managing potential and ongoing projects in critical sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, energy, education, and health.

“It also seeks to facilitate ease of doing business, promote sustainable development, and build capacity through technology transfer and knowledge sharing.”

Over the past 10 months, Tegbe noted, the NCSP has been building a framework to promote sustainable bilateral cooperation, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, provide clarity to investors, and safeguard Nigeria’s national interests.

“From coordinating high-level bilateral trade dialogues to brokering sector-specific cooperation in energy, technology, infrastructure, and agriculture, the partnership has become the nerve centre of Nigeria’s strategic alignment with China’s global vision.”

According to him, their operations are deeply rooted in the clear, concrete, and ambitious vision articulated by His Excellency, President Xi Jinping, at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.

“In that landmark address, President Xi outlined ten pivotal partnership actions, each with the power to catalyse transformation across the African continent.”

On future expectations, the DG outlined that Nigeria’s development aspirations have been aligned with these partnership actions. For example, the Mutual Learning among Civilisations initiative aims to bridge cultural and governance knowledge through 25 new centres of China-Africa studies, capacity building for African leadership, and experience sharing in political governance.

Tegbe stressed that Nigeria, with her intellectual capital and leadership role in Africa, has keyed into this initiative and is benefitting immensely.

“Partnership for Trade Prosperity reflects China’s commitment to zero-tariff access for least-developed countries, including 53 African states,” he said, noting that this is an unprecedented gesture by a major economic power and positions Nigeria to exploit China’s vast consumer market, especially in agriculture, manufacturing, and digital trade.

“This action was implemented about a week ago by the Government of China, which removed tariffs on exports from 53 African countries, including Nigeria. Our strategy is to leverage this opportunity in our drive to become a net exporter to China like Brazil.”

He added that the “Partnership for Industrial Chain Cooperation” brings to the fore China’s willingness to foster innovation hubs, empower African SMEs, and drive technological adoption, among other benefits.

Tegbe further noted that the “Partnership for Connectivity” proposes 30 major infrastructure projects and enhanced logistics coordination under the Belt and Road Initiative. He disclosed that Nigeria has committed over $8 billion in the last 10 years.

Additional projects amounting to over $8 billion have also been identified and prioritised under the FOCAC framework.

