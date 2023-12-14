The Federal Government has maintained that productive partnerships with relevant stakeholders remain key to achieving the desired transformation of the civil service in Nigeria.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the 45th Meeting of the National Council on Establishments (NCE) taking place in Bauchi. The NCE is the highest decision-making body on matters concerning the public service in Nigeria.

She attributed the successes recorded so far by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service Federation (OHCSF) to the seamless implementation of the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP25) through public-private Public-Private-Partnerships.

She disclosed that an aggressive approach to making FCSSIP 25 work through funding, communication and sensitization, stakeholders’ engagements, and buy-in was birthing a new Civil Service poised to accelerate national growth.

Dr Yemi-Esan further disclosed that the OHCSF is partnering with the private sector in its resolve to transform the service to a world-class standard.

She urged the states to engage in PPPs to fast-track their various activities for viable and visible service delivery outcomes.

She implores civil servants both at the national and sub-national levels to remain committed and loyal so that the service will regain its pride.

The HoSF also called on states to encourage civil servants to apply for and participate in the ongoing LEAD-P programme the Federal Government makes available each year to enhance their leadership skills.

In his address at the occasion, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, urges all civil services in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT to form strong alliances with the OHCSF to fast-track development and service delivery across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Mohammed, who considered the great feats achieved by HoSF worthy of emulation by other states, specifically called on public servants to leverage the facilities offered by the Bank of Agriculture and the World Bank to engage in agriculture to move away from corrupt practices.

He also sought the entrenchment of unity, love, and loyalty through capacity development to curb challenges in the system, reiterating that his administration has declared a state of emergency on infrastructure, with education to follow suit soon.

Speaking further, Senator Mohammed intimated to the audience that his state, like the Federal, has been able to run its service through the implementation of the following: the use of information and communication technology (ICT) to drive service delivery and the engagement of workers in skill acquisition for self-reliance.

Others include the adoption of a merit-based promotion and appointment process to improve capacity and quality of governance, a 30% wage award, regular payment of salaries, the allocation of vehicles to permanent secretaries, and recently, the approval of the employment of 10,000 workers to bridge the existing capacity as well as the unemployment gap.

