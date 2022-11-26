‘Partisan comment’ by CJN violates oath of office ― PDP

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, that his recent remark on the internal crisis of the main opposition party violated his Oath of Office.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, the PDP expressed concern over the reports suggesting that the CJN had dabbled into the internal affairs of the PDP.

The statement said while the PDP has the utmost respect for the institution of the Judiciary and judicial officers, the party “rejects any action or utterance by any Judicial Officer, let alone the CJN, that undermines the integrity of the Judiciary.”

It added: “By delving into the internal affairs of the PDP at a public event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, November 24, 2022, where he was reported to have made reference to the political activities of some PDP governors, which comment is viewed to be encouraging division in our Party, the PDP posits that the CJN’s action is unacceptable and inconsistent with his status as the head of the Judicial arm of government.

“Our Party is worried that such partisan comment by the CJN is in violation of his Oath of Office as the head of the country’s Judicial arm which is expected to be impartial and non-partisan.

“Irrespective of the circumstance or situation, the CJN is expected to be circumspect at all times and avoid partisan actions and utterances that are likely to erode the institutional integrity of the Judiciary and bring it to disrepute especially as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections.

“In a Federal Republic such as Nigeria, with a Constitutional Separation of Powers, the Judiciary is entrusted with the responsibility of interpretation of the laws and as such should be seen to be neutral at all times and endeavour to interpret and review the laws in the context of the case and controversy of the parties before it.

“Nigerians expect the CJN, with his experience, to be in a position to advise, rebuke and punish members of the Judicial arm who get entangled in the political arena.

“The fact that the CJN himself is reportedly violating this critical ethic of neutrality, fairness and respect for the Oath of Office for Judicial Officers raises serious concern in our polity.

“The question is, how do Nigerians, especially the PDP, trust that the CJN will be even-handed justice in any case or matter relating to internal issues in our Party or those connected to other political parties?

“It is instructive to note that the test for a Judge to recuse himself from a matter is the “likelihood of bias” and the CJN is expected to be mindful of that test in his public engagements.”

