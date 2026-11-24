Justice Charles Agbaza of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Maitama, Abuja, has ordered an interim freeze of the N135.5 billion paid to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) as stakeholder in the Paris Club refunds dispute.

The judge made the interim Mareva order in his ruling in an ex parte application brought before the court by the judgment creditor, Dr Ted Iseghohi-Edwards, and argued by his counsel, Emonye Adekwu SAN, alongside Damilola Odesola, of the law firm of Ade Okeaya-Inneh & Co.

The order, granted on Thursday, November 19 by the court, a certified true copy of which was sighted on Tuesday, further restrained the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF from withdrawing, transferring, dissipating or otherwise dealing with the funds.

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The court also restrained 29 commercial banks from releasing, transferring, converting or otherwise dealing with funds belonging to the NGF in their custody.

The banks were directed to, within 48 hours of the service of the court order on them, disclose whether the NGF maintains accounts containing the said funds.

They are further ordered to identify such accounts, their currencies, available balances and amounts preserved under the court’s order.

The claimant, Iseghohi-Edwards, operating under the business name Edwards and Partners, according to the processes before the court, sought the order of the court to recover the money pursuant to an indemnity issued by the NGF.

Brought pursuant to Orders 30(3) and 32(1) of the High Court of the FCT Civil Procedure Rules and the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

He claimed that the money belongs to him under an indemnity issued by the NGF, dated December 20, 2018, arising from an arrangement under which the Federal Government paid $100 to the NGF as stakeholder.

The money, the claimant averred, was to be held pending the determination of the Federal Government’s liability to him as legal and consultancy fees, which he claimed to have rendered in connection with the London and Paris Club loan transactions.

Iseghohi-Edwards further claimed that he was retained by the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to represent the country’s 774 local government councils in the London and Paris Clubs refunds matters.

He informed the court that he had instituted a suit before the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/856/2016, against the Federal Government over the outstanding professional fees.

According to the claimant, the Federal High Court, on February 16, 2018, entered judgment in his favour, establishing the government’s indebtedness of $318 million.

The claimant stated that following the judgment, the government subsequently made a part-payment of $159 million through Promissory Notes.

Iseghohi-Edwards contended that the Federal High Court’s judgment fulfilled the condition contained in the NGF’s indemnity, thereby making the $100 million payable directly to him.

According to him, the N135.55 billion represented the $100 million, which was calculated at the exchange rate of N1,355.80 to a dollar.

He averred that through the indemnity, the NGF had undertaken to pay him the money if the Federal Government was found liable.

The claimant told the court that he had previously made a formal demand for payment of the money to the NGF through a letter dated October 8, 2026, alleging that the Governors’ Forum failed to honour the undertaking.

While stating that the interim order was meant to preserve the money pending the determination of his substantive claim, the claimant expressed apprehension that the NGF might transfer, disburse or dissipate the funds, thereby frustrating enforcement of any eventual judgment.

He stated that he could not identify the specific bank accounts holding the funds without judicial intervention, adding that the injunction was necessary to preserve the subject matter of the dispute and prevent the proceedings from becoming futile.

He stated that the restriction order was limited to the aggregate sum of $100 million across the NGF and all participating banks.

He then undertook to abide by any order for damages should the court subsequently determine that the interim injunction ought not to have been granted.

Listed as the first respondent in the suit is the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum

The 29 banks joined as co- respondents are Access Bank Plc; Alpha Morgan Bank Limited; Ecobank Nigeria Plc; Fidelity Bank Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

Others are Sterling Bank Plc; United Bank for Africa Plc; Unity Bank Plc; Zenith Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc.

Also joined as respondents are Guaranty Trust Bank Plc; Keystone Bank Plc; Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited; Standard Chartered Bank Limited and Wema Bank Plc.

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc; First City Monument Bank Plc; Lotus Bank Plc; Parallex Bank Limited and Polaris Bank Limited are also listed as respondents in the suit with Globus Bank Limited; SunTrust Bank Limited; Citibank Nigeria Limited; Nova Bank Limited and Optimus Bank Limited.

The remaining banks joined in the suit are Premium Trust Bank Limited; Signature Bank Limited; Tatum Bank Limited and Titan Trust Bank Limited.

Meanwhile, Justice Agbaza has adjourned the matter to December 1 for hearing of the Motion on Notice and directed the claimant to serve the order on all respondents.