The Chairman of the leading social enterprise, innovation enabler, incubator and accelerator, Opolo Global Innovation Limited, Dr. Segun Aina, has urged Nigerian parents to equip their wards with digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurial skills so as to make them ready for the work of the future and competitive on the global stage.

Aina felicitated with children in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the 2023 Children’s Day celebration.

The Chairman’s message was contained in a statement issued by the company’s Head of Branding & Strategic Communication, Dr. Rasheed Adebiyi on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

In his words: “we believe that children are the future of Nigeria, and it is our responsibility to equip them with the necessary tools and skills that will enable them to compete effectively in the global economy. In today’s world, digital skills are more important than ever, and we want to encourage parents to help their children to embrace technology and use it to solve real-world problems.”

Aina further said: “Innovation is also crucial for the development of any nation, and we believe that Nigeria has immense potential to become a hub for innovation in Africa. By encouraging children to think creatively and outside the box, we can foster a culture of innovation that will drive economic growth and development in the country.”

“Finally, as a brand, we want to encourage children to embrace entrepreneurship and enterprise. By developing entrepreneurial skills, children can create their own opportunities and contribute to the growth of the economy. We believe that every child has the potential to become a successful entrepreneur, and we want to help them unlock that potential. On the occasion of this Children’s Day celebration, Opolo Global Innovation reaffirms its commitment to empowering children with the skills and tools they need to succeed in the digital age. We believe that by investing in our children today, we are securing a brighter and more prosperous future for Nigeria, and by extension Africa, tomorrow,” Dr. Aina added.