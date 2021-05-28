Parents of children convicted of cultism in Lagos State will henceforth be punished, says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State government has introduced a new law to punish the parents of children (young people), who are convicted of cult activities anywhere within the state.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, dropped this hint, on Thursday, at an event organised by the state government to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day Celebration held at Police College, Ikeja.

Many state government top officials including the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo; Special Adviser to the governor on Education, Mr Wahab Tokunbo; Head of Service, Mr Wahab Muri-Okunola; Lagos Police Commissioner, Mr Hakeem Odumosu; Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Elizabeth Olabisi Ariyo; Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye-King; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, were in attendance.

Speaking through the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, at the event, Mr Sanwo-Olu, who was also present physically but left the venue of the event midway at 11.30 am did not specify the type of punishment awaiting parents found in such situation.

He, however, emphasised that every parent or guardian would need to inculcate the right values in their children and also monitor and protect them from various harms of the society including cultism as parents or guardians of any child convicted of cultism in the state will no longer be spared.

The governor, while commending the teachers for what he called their tremendous contributions towards nurturing and shaping the students for future responsibilities, he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing quality and quantitative education that would be inclusive of all school-going age children in the state.

He said the Children’s Day celebration affords the state government the opportunity to reflect on the state of the children in the state and how to better their lots.

On the theme of the event, “Unite to reverse the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on children”, Sanwo-Olu said the theme was apt as the pandemic had really affected the education sector including the children.

He said the state government would continue to deploy the technology on various digital platforms including radio and television in teaching and learning in the state-owned schools.

He urged the students, who are from across the six education districts of the state to give their studies deserved attention and also shun all forms of untoward behaviour including cultism and hooliganism.

He told the students that there is no shortcut to success but hardwork, perseverance, commitment, honesty, the right attitude and the fear of God.

In her welcome address earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said her ministry would not relent in producing total students across levels of education.

She said the state government is also committed to providing resources and necessary support that would bring significant improvement to the sector on yearly basis.

