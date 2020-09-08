Parents, guardians barred as Body of Benchers limits call to bar ceremony to only new lawyers

Only the successful candidates who sat for the January 2020 Bar final examination of the Nigerian Law School will participate in this year’s call to Bar ceremony slated for September 15, 2020.

The Body of Benchers said in a notice, on Tuesday, that only the successful candidates would be allowed into the venue of the upcoming ceremony in line with COVID-19 safety measures.

According to the notice signed by the Secretary of the Body of Benchers, Mrs H. A. Turaki, the ceremony which will hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja would be broadcast live on national television.

The body announced that the call to Bar ceremony for candidates in the January 2020 Bar final examination will hold on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at10 am prompt and that the venue for the ceremony will be the Eagle Square, Abuja.

“The choice of the Eagle Square was made due to its semblance with the National Stadium since it is an open-spaced facility.

“It will give room for better ventilation considering the guidelines on curbing the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“We regret to inform the parents/guardians of the aspirants and the general public that the ceremony is strictly for the aspirants.

“However, parents/guardians are advised to watch the ceremony through national television as there is going to be live streaming of the ceremony on national television and other social media platforms,” the statement said.

The body advised aspirants to be seated by 8:30 am as late coming will not be tolerated.

The Body of Benchers which regulates the admission of successful law students into the legal profession, until this time, used to give each aspiring lawyers the privilege of inviting two persons to attend the call to bar ceremony.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

Body of Benchers limits call to bar

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

Body of Benchers limits call to bar