HIJAB-WEARING female Muslim students of the International School, Ibadan, have been charged to excel in their studies and be good ambassadors of Islam.

The chairman of the school’s Muslim Parents Forum, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, gave the charge during the first phase of hijab distribution to over 100 female Muslim students of the school. The event was held at the University of Ibadan Central Mosque.

According to Balogun, hijab has come to stay as part of the school’s uniform following the May 23, 2024 judgment of the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan which allows willing female Muslim students of the school to wear the head covering on their uniform.

Balogun stressed that the forum was committed to giving the girls free hijabs and helping them to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed freedom to practise their religion.

“We have asked some of their mothers who are wearing hijab, who are professors, doctors in their own fields, to counsel and encourage them. The hijab would not stop them from attaining whatever position,” he stressed.

In the same vein, one of the parents, Professor Rahman Akinoso, urged the students to be good ambassadors of their families, Islam and the Muslim community and strive for excellence in their studies.

Another parent, Dr Kafayat Adebayo, advised the students to be morally upright, modest and respectful to showcase the goodness of Islam in the society.

“Try to be neat, presentable and do not do extravagant hairstyles or hide weird earrings under the hijab,”‘ she said.

Professor Sikiru Babarinde, an educationist and a parent, traced the history of the hijab struggle at the school.

He said it took the parents six years to win the legal battle in court and asked the students to honour the effort by conducting themselves well.

A former national president of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Dr Taofeek Yekeen, also a parent, implored the students to be of good conduct as people will see Islam through them due to the hijab they wear.

The ameer of the MSSN at the University of Ibadan, Ustaz Sodiq Musa, promised to always coordinate and support the students on issues relating to Islam and hijab use.

The event, which was graced by male students of the school, had in attendance officers of the MSSN in Akinyele Area Council, parents and other stakeholders.