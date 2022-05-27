Parents counselled on children upbringing in age of social media 

PARENTS have been called upon to mentor their children and raise them in a godly manner so they can distinguish between what is halal (permissible) and what is haram (forbidden).

The admonition was given at the post-Ramadan lecture of the Abuja branch of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) which was held last weekend in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Speaking on the topic ‘Social Media and Our Children: Islamic Perspective’, the guest lecturer, the Imam/Director of Islamic Affairs, Nigeria Air Force, Air Commodore Lukman Lawal, said Muslim parents must see that their children are properly brought up, in a manner consistent with the injunction of Allah.

Lawal said the role of women in child upbringing could not be overemphasised, noting that women are the pillars on whom the house rests.

He advised Muslims to be conscious of their actions as these will be taken into account by Almighty Allah on the Day of Reckoning.

Lawal said: “Parents must moderate and regulate what their children are exposed to on social media platforms and talk to the children regularly.





“It is incumbent on parents to monitor the actions of their children in order not to shy away from the path of honour, dignity and integrity which Islam preaches. Social media expose you to people of different backgrounds and has its positives but sadly the negatives outweigh the positives. We must set the agenda for our children by letting them know what is halal (permissible) and haram (forbidden) as this will guide them later in life.

“If parents carry out their roles and responsibilities as given to us by Almighty Allah, the society will be much better. The Qur’an says parents should see themselves as those who are to guide, those who are to protect, and those who are to nurture these children.

“Almighty Allah has ordained upon us as parents that we should train our children in accordance with the dictates and tenets of Islam. If you train your children according to Islamic injunctions, you don’t need to be looking for any apps for you to protect the children.”

According to him, a child that is brought up in the way of Allah will give peace of mind to the parents as such child will possess the morals, manner and Islamic etiquette to relate with the outside world.

In their separate remarks at the event, the national president of the MMPN, Alhaji Abdur-Rahaman Balogun, and the chairman of the Abuja chapter of the organisation, Hajiya Medina Dauda, called on the government to regulate the social media to restore sanity in the society while noting that there are apps that parents can use to regulate what the children are exposed to on social media.

The duo also called for peaceful coexistence among the different religious adherents in the country.

