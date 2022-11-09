Pantami to lead software ecosystem players to TestNigeria Conference

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Isa Ali Pantami, is set to lead stakeholders in the country’s software industry to the first Software Testing Conference tagged ‘TestNigeria Conference 1.0’, organized by the Nigeria Software Testing Qualification Board (NGSTQB).

The Minister had expressed the Federal Government’s readiness to collaborate with the NGSTQB in democratizing software testing.

Pantami will expound on the government’s agenda for the software industry at the TestNigeria Conference 1.0, to be held on November 22 and 23, 2022, at the Lagos Oriential Hotel, Lekki Road, Lagos, under the theme: ‘Impact of Software Quality Assurance in the Nigerian Digital Economy’.

Guests and speakers lined up for the conference are: Mr Hakeem Fahm, Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Olivier Denoo, President of the International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB), Mr. Bob Van de Burgt, Test Maturity Model integration Foundation (TMMi) Local Chapter Manager, Dr Babatunde Oghenobruche Obrimah, Chief Operating Officer, FINTECH Association of Nigeria, and Dr Chika O. Yinka-Banjo, Department of Computer Sciences, University of Lagos.

