Pantami Foundation disburses N18m scholarship to 232 indigent students

In a significant move to boost education, the Professor Isa Pantami Foundation (PIP Foundation) has disbursed over ₦18 million in scholarships to 232 indigent students from various tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The 2025 phase includes beneficiaries from Gombe State University (GSU), North-Eastern University Gombe, Federal University of Kashere, University of Maiduguri, and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, among others.

At Gombe State University, the scholarship was executed in two batches. The first, disbursed to the university in May 2025, assisted 86 students with ₦5,428,664. The second, released June 19, supported 140 students with ₦10,835,466.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Gombe State University, Professor Sani Ahmed Yauta, expressed profound appreciation to Professor Pantami for his sustained investment in youth and education, calling the gesture timely and impactful.

Students from other institutions received ₦1,832,000, bringing the total disbursement for the 2025 academic session to ₦18,096,130. The donation builds on the 2024 programme, which supported over 100 students, mostly from the Federal University of Kashere.

Two GSU recipients, Fatima Ali and Edom Adam, described the scholarship as a life-changing intervention and a huge relief to their families. The Gombe State Students Association (GOSSA) also commended the initiative.

GOSSA, which played a vital role in the screening and nomination process, explained that the selection of beneficiaries was based on financial need as well as academic merit.

In a statement, the Professor Isa Pantami Foundation extended its gratitude to university administrators, programme coordinators, and volunteers who contributed to the successful execution of the 2025 scholarship scheme.

The organisation encouraged public and private sector leaders to invest in education, echoing Nelson Mandela’s famous words: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

It urged students to complement their academic pursuits with vocational and digital skills to become self-reliant, stating that “adaptability and self-sufficiency are essential tools for navigating today’s dynamic socio-economic landscape.”

