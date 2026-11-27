The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has opposed a proposed 20 per cent deduction from the funds of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to finance the establishment of a new body, the National Council on Research, Science, Technology and Innovation, describing the move as “inappropriate” and counterproductive.

A bill to establish the new research council is currently before both chambers of the National Assembly.

The forum urged the National Assembly to review the funding provisions of the proposed legislation and reject the planned deduction, warning that it could undermine the NCDMB and weaken its capacity to deliver on its statutory mandate.

PANDEF said the proposed council deserved a dedicated and sustainable funding framework rather than resources diverted from an existing institution with a proven record of supporting indigenous capacity development and industrialisation.

The forum raised its objections to the proposed legislation through its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, during a news conference held in Abuja on Friday.

While commending the Federal Government for initiating the establishment of a national council dedicated to research, science, technology and innovation, PANDEF described the initiative as timely and necessary for Nigeria’s technological advancement and economic transformation.

It, however, expressed concern over “Part IV, Section 19(a) of the Bill, which identifies a 20 per cent deduction from the Nigerian Content Development Fund” as a primary source of funding for the proposed council.

The forum said, “We consider this provision inappropriate, counterproductive and fundamentally-flawed for several reasons.”

It argued that the NCDMB had operated under a clearly defined statutory mandate since its establishment and commencement of operations in 2010, which was to promote the development, acquisition and application of indigenous capacity in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

PANDEF noted that the oil and gas sector remained a major contributor to government revenue and the national economy, stressing that developing indigenous expertise, technology, infrastructure and industrial capacity in the sector remained critical to Nigeria’s long-term economic interests.

It also maintained that the Nigerian Content Development Fund was not an idle pool of resources but an active development instrument supporting strategic investments in the oil and gas industry and other sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and transportation.

According to the forum, diverting 20 per cent of the fund would undermine existing commitments, weaken ongoing investments and potentially slow down the progress made in local content development.

PANDEF further warned that the proposed funding arrangement could establish a dangerous institutional precedent, whereby resources statutorily allocated to existing agencies would be diverted whenever new government institutions were created.

The forum noted, “This is neither sound corporate governance, good fiscal policy nor an acceptable approach to institutional development.”

It added, “The principle of sound public finance requires that the establishment of new institutions should be accompanied by deliberate, independent and sustainable funding arrangements. It is inappropriate to weaken one institution in order to finance another, particularly when the existing institution is performing effectively and fulfilling its statutory mandate.”

The forum said the proposal was also of particular concern to the Niger Delta, given the NCDMB’s contributions to capacity development, education, technical and vocational training, skills acquisition, enterprise development and the growth of indigenous businesses across the region.

It expressed worries that reducing the fund’s resources could constrain the board’s ability to expand its interventions and sustain programmes that had contributed to human capital development and industrial growth in communities affected by oil and gas exploration.

PANDEF, consequently, called on the Senate and the House of Representatives to critically review Section 19 of the bill and reject the proposed 20 per cent deduction, while urging lawmakers to explore alternative and independent sources of funding for the council.

It also recommended that the funding provision be referred back to the Executive, if necessary, for a more thorough review and the development of an appropriate and sustainable financing framework, adding that it had already communicated its position to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, urging them to give the matter the consideration it deserved.