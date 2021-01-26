PANDEF lauds Buhari over appointment of new service chiefs

Latest News
By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
PANDEF lauds Buhari

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of new service chiefs.

PANDEF, in a statement, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Ken Robinson, made available to our Correspondent, on Tuesday, also commended Buhari for responding, though belated, to the calls of well-meaning Nigerians by accepting the resignation of the erstwhile service chiefs.

“Though the sack of the erstwhile Service Chiefs was long overdue, we commend President for finally responding to calls by well-meaning Nigerians,” Robinson noted.

The South-South socio-cultural group also congratulated the newly-appointed Service Chiefs, urging them to eschew unprofessional tendencies in the discharge of their duties.

“We congratulate the new service chiefs while hoping that they would discharge their duties and responsibilities professionally, without biases and tendencies, in the best interest of the country.

“PANDEF, however, quizzes Mr President’s plaudits on the outgone Service Chiefs given their evident failure to deliver on their various mandates, amidst worsening state of insecurity in the country,” the PANDEF scribe affirmed.

It will be recalled that the presidency, through its Senior Media Aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, announced the new service chiefs to included: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

PANDEF lauds Buhari over appointment of new service chiefs

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

PANDEF lauds Buhari over appointment of new service chiefs

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

YABATECH shuts medical centre, academic planning unit as staff dies of COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19: Kaduna reunites over 30,000 almajirai with their parents

Latest News

North-Central deserves better infrastructure development, representation ― Kwara gov

Latest News

Nigeria to host ninth edition of Miss Heritage Global

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More