PANDEF lauds Buhari over appointment of new service chiefs

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of new service chiefs.

PANDEF, in a statement, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Ken Robinson, made available to our Correspondent, on Tuesday, also commended Buhari for responding, though belated, to the calls of well-meaning Nigerians by accepting the resignation of the erstwhile service chiefs.

“Though the sack of the erstwhile Service Chiefs was long overdue, we commend President for finally responding to calls by well-meaning Nigerians,” Robinson noted.

The South-South socio-cultural group also congratulated the newly-appointed Service Chiefs, urging them to eschew unprofessional tendencies in the discharge of their duties.

“We congratulate the new service chiefs while hoping that they would discharge their duties and responsibilities professionally, without biases and tendencies, in the best interest of the country.

“PANDEF, however, quizzes Mr President’s plaudits on the outgone Service Chiefs given their evident failure to deliver on their various mandates, amidst worsening state of insecurity in the country,” the PANDEF scribe affirmed.

It will be recalled that the presidency, through its Senior Media Aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, announced the new service chiefs to included: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

