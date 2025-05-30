PANDEF hails South-South govs for region’s progress

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has lauded the governors of the South-South region for what it described as “commendable performance in governance,” urging them to maintain the momentum of development and unity.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Dr Godknows Boladei Igali, PANDEF extended heartfelt commendations to the state leaders, particularly applauding their efforts in infrastructure, social welfare, and economic growth.

“Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Prince Bassey Otu of Cross River, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, and Similayi Fubara of Rivers have shown unwavering commitment to infrastructural development, urban renewal, agricultural advancement, and the initiation of port facilities,” the statement said.

The group also praised Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, noting that their recent efforts had been “momentous” and impactful.

“These interventions are significantly enhancing connectivity between our people, fostering regional integration, and laying a solid foundation for sustained economic growth,” PANDEF stated.

Beyond physical development, PANDEF acknowledged the South-South governors’ focus on education, healthcare, and the welfare of civil servants, noting that these have “yielded tangible improvements in the quality of life for the region’s citizens in most places.”

Looking to the future, PANDEF encouraged the governors not to relent, warning that “the time to rest on our oars has not come.”

“With our eyes on the ball, we should remain optimistic that the South-South region will continue on this path of growth and emerge as a beacon of hope, progress, and development in Nigeria as a whole,” Igali said.

He further recommended stronger cooperation through frameworks like the BRACED Commission and inter-state collaborations to consolidate the region’s position as an economic corridor.

Addressing current tensions in Rivers State, PANDEF expressed concern over the “ongoing political crisis and democratic erosion” but reaffirmed its commitment to peace and unity.

“Knowing that Rivers State will soon be free, we will intensify our efforts to mobilise and unite our people towards peace,” the statement read. “This is the indispensable foundation upon which more meaningful development can thrive.”

PANDEF also called on citizens, monarchs, elders, and community leaders to continue offering their prayers and support to ensure the region’s steady progress.

“Again, congratulations and happy celebrations,” the statement concluded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

