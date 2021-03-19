PANDEF congratulates Pa Ayo Adebanjo on Afenifere leadership

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has congratulated elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on his emergence as the new leader of Afenifere, the foremost Yoruba socio-cultural organisation.

National Chairman of PANDEF, Sen. Emmanuel Ibok Essien, in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune late Thursday in Warri, Delta State, described it as a fortunate development for the Yoruba Nation and Nigeria as a whole.

“Chief Ayo Adebanjo is a fearless, straightforward and patriotic Nigerian who has also been a consistent, committed and strong voice for good governance and true federalism.

“Given his antecedents and having worked with him closely for some time in the Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum, where he has, in tandem with PANDEF National Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, and other leaders, provided great leadership and direction, in the efforts to engender national concord and consensus on critical issues of concern, particularly, on the Restructuring of the country for attaining true federalism, PANDEF does not doubt that the nonagenarian, who is a man of sterling character and amazing vitality, will not only sustain the lofty ideals and significance of Afenifere but heft the body to new summits,” the statement read in part.

PANDEF further thanked the leadership of Afenifere and Pa Reuben Fasoranti, for the choice of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who was his deputy, to succeed him.

The foremost Niger Delta body pledged to maintain its association with Afenifere and other patriotic regional organisations in the country in the interest of moving the country forward based on the principles of fairness, justice and equity.

