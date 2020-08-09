PAN Nigeria seeks intervention funding for the automotive industry

PAN Nigeria has said it is seeking intervention funding for the automotive industry from the government. PAN also canvassed for stimulating market demand for locally assembled vehicles.

This was made known when the PAN Nigeria Management held a virtual meeting with the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, last week to discuss various issues concerning Nigeria’s Automotive Industry.

Another issue raised at the meeting was the status of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) Bill.

The company was represented at the online meeting by the Managing Director, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Mr Shehu Sani, and General Manager, Strategy, Mr Bawo Omagbitse.

The Minister commended PAN Nigeria for initiating the meeting and its tenacity in following up on the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) Bill.

He assured the management of the auto manufacturer that the Federal Government of Nigeria is doing all it can to get the NAIDP Bill passed.

Adebayo further reiterated that his vision for the industry is that automobile manufacturers will swiftly move to Completely Knocked Down vehicles (CKD) production level by creating disincentives for Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) production.

The Minister added that there would be greater compliance among Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to patronize made-in-Nigeria vehicles.

On the need for Nigerians to have greater access to vehicle acquisition funding, the Minister said, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) is putting in place a consumer finance scheme that would allow the public to easily access funds to purchase new locally assembled vehicles and eventually expand the local pre-owned market.

The Minister, however, promised to look into the need for an intervention fund for the automobile industry.

The Managing Director, Mr Mohammed maintained that this initiative would serve as a catalyst for the development of the automotive industry which is currently under-performing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did Zulum Celebrate Salah With Borno’s ‘Poorest’?

A viral message, which emanated from Whatsapp and was later posted on the Facebook page of a national newspaper, claimed that Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, celebrated Sallah with the poor citizens in the state…

Why The Colour Of #RevolutionNow Was Not Arab Spring-Red

THEY all happened almost simultaneously, as if in a choreography. On February 9, 2011, a huge crowd of protesters had gathered at the Tahir Square in Cairo, Egypt. Unruly, eyes dilating like pellets of ice immersed in mug-full Campari liquor, it was obvious that this was a crowd determined to change the status quo. They shouted anti-government slogans, calling for an end to oppression, economic adversities and collapse of the Arabian spirit in the Arab world…

The Marlian Gang: Lifestyles Of Youths Who Claim To Be Lawless, Lack Manners And Home Training

MUSIC and musicians through the ages have demonstrated the tendency to influence not only the present generation but also the future generation. No wonder, decades after they might have gone, generations later are still inspired by them…

We Are Worried, Disappointed Over Edo Politics — US

THE United States on Friday said it was concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State. The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on its social media platforms, also said that it was disappointed with the role of some political actors in the state. The statement reads: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country. The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate…

Ize-Iyamu’s Corruption Case: PDP Guilty With Govs Fintiri, Mohammed Nominations ― Presidency

The Presidency has pushed back on the assertion by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is facing corruption charges as the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo State governorship election encourages corruption…