PAN Nigeria donates packs of noodles, 120 bags of rice, beans to Kaduna govt

As part of its corporate social responsibility, PAN Nigeria Limited has donated food items to the people of Kaduna State, in support of the state government’s efforts to ease the hardships brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The items, comprising 60 bags of rice, 60 bags of beans and 100 cartons of noodles, were presented in Kaduna by Mr Nazif Rufai, the company’s Head of Human Resources and Mr Oladeji Bamidele, its Head of Corporate Communications. PAN Nigeria Limited is one of the foremost auto manufacturing and assembly plants in Nigeria.

The gift items were received at Gen. Hassan Katsina House, by Mr Muhammad Bashir, the Permanent Secretary, General Services, who represented the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal.

While receiving the items, Bashir said, “PAN Nigeria Limited has done well by this benevolence and kind gesture. PAN Nigeria has been a leading corporate stakeholder in Kaduna State for several decades now, and we truly appreciate this donation which is a mark of its strong association with the state.”

Nazif who represented the Managing Director of the auto company, Mr Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, said that: “We acknowledge the great efforts of the state government in providing appropriate medicare and relief to its people during this global health challenge, and we commend the administration of Malam Nasir El-Rufai for this.

“Kaduna has been a wonderful home for PAN Nigeria Limited from the inception of the company in 1972 till date, and we shall strive to remain a responsible corporate citizen towards the government and good people of the state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Notorious Oyo Company Produces 19 New Positive Cases

A company in Ibadan again, on Monday, produced 19 COVID-19 cases after producing 30 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. It has, thus, produced a total of 57 COVID-19 positive cases. The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday… Read full story

We Won’t Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings For Now Despite Pressures, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday said despite pressures from various clerics on the state government to relax ban on religious gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic, the government has no plan for now to relax the ban. According to the governor, based on the expert advice which indicated that transmission… Read full story

Infectious Disease Bill: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Denies $10m Bribery Allegation In Nigeria

Country Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Nigeria, Dr Paulin Basinga, on Monday, denied allegations over the $10 million bribe purportedly given to the leadership of Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Dr Basinga stated this at the opening of the investigative hearing held at the instance of the Special Ad-hoc… Read full story

Why We Didn’t Disclose Name Of Company In Ibadan Where 38 Staff Contracted COVID-19—Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has given reasons the name of the company where 38 staff member contracted coronavirus has not been disclosed. On Saturday, the governor announced that 30 members of an unnamed company in the South West area of Ibadan contracted coronavirus while on Monday, he disclosed… Read full story