Pan-African institute tasks FG to lead in recognising Africa Day to foster unity

The Pan-African Dialogue Institute (TPADI) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to officially recognise May 25, known globally as Africa Day, as a national public holiday, in a bid to restore Nigeria’s continental visibility and reinforce its leadership role in Pan-African unity.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja to commemorate the 2025 Africa Day, TPADI President, Dr Effiong Joseph Udo, emphasised the significance of the day, which marks the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, now the African Union (AU).

He described Africa Day as a “living symbol of African liberation, unity, and collective responsibility,” and urged Nigeria to institutionalise it like other African countries, including South Africa, Ghana, Zambia, and Ethiopia.

“Despite Nigeria’s proud legacy in supporting African liberation movements and regional cooperation, the country has yet to give Africa Day formal recognition,” Dr Udo said.

“This omission is symbolic and diminishes Nigeria’s standing as a beacon of Pan-Africanism,” he added.

Dr Udo introduced TPADI as a non-political, inclusive Pan-African think tank based at the University of Uyo, with members from over 25 African countries and the diaspora.

The organisation engages in education, policy advocacy, and project implementation with a focus on promoting unity, cultural pride, and development across the continent through dialogue.

“Pan-Africanism is not just political rhetoric. It is also about celebrating our art, music, culture, business, nature, and everything that defines our identity as Africans,” he said.

TPADI launched its first Africa Day observance in Nigeria in 2024, holding a major international dialogue conference at the University of Uyo, which was attended by global dignitaries including the former Vice President of The Gambia, Mrs Fatoumata Tambajang.

This year, the Institute hosted a national webinar and media engagements to campaign for the holiday’s recognition and plans to continue activities with cultural exhibitions and educational displays in Uyo.

Dr Udo called on key government ministries—including Information and National Orientation, Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Education, and Tourism—to work together to include Africa Day in school curricula and public campaigns.

He also appealed to civil society, academia, creative industries, and the private sector to join the cause.

Quoting African proverbs and Pan-African visionaries like Kwame Nkrumah, Dr Udo concluded: “Let Nigeria rise not only as the giant of Africa, but as the soul of Africa’s future. If we can commemorate World Malaria Day and World AIDS Day, why not Africa Day?”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE