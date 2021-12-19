PAMO University holds first convocation, honours Gen Abubakar, Wike

Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Saturday held its first convocation ceremony even as it conferred honorary doctorate degrees on former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami A. Abubakar and Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

General Abubakar, who is also the Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the University was conferred with Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) Honoris Causa, while Governor Wike bagged honorary degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa.

21 students graduated from the Department of Anatomy, Biochemistry, Pharmacology and Physiology, all of which according to the Vice Chancellor of PAMO University, Professor Michael F.E. Diejomaoh had been fully accredited.

The awardees were recognised for their distinct contributions to the development, peace, democracy and general good of Nigeria.

General Abubakar in his remarks commended Governor Wike’s administration for offering scholarship to students of Rivers extraction studying in PAMO University.

According to him, the governor’s unrivalled contribution to the development of the University will forever be in the annals of her history.

The former Head of State noted that the success of PUMS is a demonstration of what can be achieved when State Governments come in to support the provision of private education in their respective states.

He urged the Federal Government to extend similar support to private universities through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund and other agencies of government through the various initiatives currently being enjoyed only by public institutions.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Wike said the government and people of Rivers state are delighted with the establishment of PUMS, and the vast opportunities it has availed youths in the State to become highly educated and skillful medical professionals and practitioners.

He said the state government has maintained and sustained a close, symbiotic and mutually beneficial relationship with the University from its inception to date, by identifying with and contributing materially to its steady growth and progress.

“Back in 2017, we instituted a special public scholarship, covering tuition, accommodation and feeding to encourage our indigenous students to take advantage of the University and become graduates and professionals of their areas of interest.

“We have religiously implemented this scholarship programme for four consecutive years with almost 600 beneficiaries as at the last academic session.

“Today, I am very pleased to note that all the graduating students of Rivers State origin are scholars of the Rivers State Government educated and trained with public funds.

“In addition to the scholarship, which now costs well over 2.9 billions of Naira to implement annually, we have also made several generous financial donations towards the infrastructural development of the University.”

He commended former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, for establishing the first and only private medical university in the entire South-South geo-political region of Nigeria.

The governor, who attributed his success in life to his faith in God and education, said his political life, just like that of Odili, has been a lesson in devotion, hard work and passion for success and service.

He announced a N500 million grant to PAMO University; a post graduate scholarship to the overall best graduating student, and N5million reward for each of the best departmental graduating students.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, who delivered the convocation lecture, said private universities have continued to play a vital role in the national development of Nigeria.

He said PAMO University is currently the 19th best private university, and 35th best out of 200 universities in the country.

The Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Peter Odili, said the management of the institution remain unapologetically committed to total compliance to the rules and sanctions for any breaches by staff and students.

He lauded Governor Wike for offering scholarship to over 600 Rivers State students to study medicine and allied medical courses in PAMO University.

