Pamilerin Adegoke, Olufemi Oguntamu, Tunde TNT, Taiwo Adeyemi lead content creation panel at 2022 New Media Conference

The content creation industry is gaining more momentum and becoming a mainstream career option for Nigeria’s large youth population, riding on the viral media. The #Viralityincontentcreation panel at the 2022 New Media Conference (NMC) observed that the emergence of viral media technology has revolutionised the content creation industry and opened economic opportunities.

The 2022 NMC conference was held on Saturday, October 29, in Lagos at the British Council Nigeria office with attendees from across the continent. The conference, organised by Oluwatosin Ajibade, founder of OloriSuperGal (OSG) Media, focused on how viral media is shaping different facets of human interaction including arts, technology, finance, fashion, content creation, and politics.

“The most interesting part of content creation over the years is that you can proudly own it as a career now and you will be accepted,” said Taiwo Adeyemi, Talent Agent, Creative executive, and storyteller. “In the past, your parents would have preferred their children be doctors and lawyers, but times have changed”. The panel highlighted the democratisation of access into the industry which has been enabled by the availability of smartphones, deepening internet penetration, and low-cost or free social media platforms.

According to Pamilerin Adegoke, Content Creator, media entrepreneur, and philanthropist, the content creation industry is appealing to young Nigerians because it is flexible and lucrative. “I can sit anywhere, create content anywhere in the world, and get paid,” he said.

Nigeria’s content creation space was also spotlighted as an essential tool for businesses and brands to utilise in controlling their narrative and telling their stories. Tunde Morolari, Creative Director, Street Church, added that wide-reaching content can help brands push into new markets and reach a larger audience. “Viral contents are important in the globalization of brands,” he said.

Olufemi Oguntamu, Media Strategist and Talent Manager, encouraged creators to look beyond the likes and views, but rather pay attention to the process and the end result. Furthermore, Olufemi advised creators to focus on monetising content rather than going viral for the sake of it. “After Virality comes consistency to keep the audience you already gained,” he noted.

The panellists spoke on the need for content creators to be intentional about the messages they put out, consider the legal implications, and avoid misinformation. They also encouraged industry participants to be open to technology-induced changes that will occur as more platforms emerge. Importantly, the panel highlighted the need for more investment to be put into creating a pipeline for intending and new content creations to acquire skills, as well as learn the business and ethics of content creation.

“Let us be open to creating schools in Africa where people go to get B.A. degrees in photography, and other forms of content creation, etc.,” said Morolari.

The panel session, moderated by Media Entrepreneur Moji Delano, concluded on a high note with an interactive session with the conference attendees. The event was hosted by Isabella Adediji, the founder of Yellow Tamarind Productions, a media, and PR company based in Lagos.