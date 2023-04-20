The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim has stated that its soon to be launched Product Authentication Mark (PAM) will reduce the influx of substandard imported goods into the country.

The Director General stated that PAM is specifically developed to checkmate imported goods into the country since imported goods account for over 80 per cent of substandard goods into the country

At a stakeholderssensitisation forum on PAM in Lagos recently, the SON boss added that the introduction of PAM is a declaration of war against substandard goods while also reaffirming the agency’s zero tolerance for substandard goods.

He however, urged local manufacturers to key into the initiative, pointing out that it is the only way to increase consumers’ confidence while also increasing their profitability and market share.

Mallam Farouk Salim also added that excluding local manufacturers from the initiative was to prevent any additional cost for manufacturers, saying that the nation’s manufacturing sector is already battling with substandard goods in the country and myriads of challenges hindering the sector’s productivity.

According to the SON DG, “The original target group are imported finished products. Local manufacturers are free to join voluntarily because we do not want to add to their cost of production.

“So in order for us to have peace, we decided not to involve the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), but they can join voluntarily. What we hope to do eventually is that if the manufacturer sees the benefit of PAM with importers, they will eventually join us because the programme is very useful for anyone producing authentic and standard goods. It helps to sell goods. It helps customers identify your products and this is good for business.”

He, however, advised dealers in substandard goods to desist in the act of shortchanging Nigeria with goods that have no economic value, saying that SON is always on top of its game to checkmate the activities of unscrupulous elements in the country.

“My advice to importers of substandard goods is that they should watch out as we are coming for them and we are not going to allow you destroy our economy, kill our people, destroy property. People should understand that dealers of substandard goods should be regarded as murderers. They know the product is not good, they know it is substandard, but they still sell it. SON is the heart of Nigeria, we are the standard setters and we are taking our responsibilities seriously,” he averred.

Also speaking the president, MAN, OtunbaMeshioye Francis represented by the Director, Corporate Services Division, Ambrose Oruche, said MAN has thrown its full weight behind the plans of Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s (SON’s) move to introduce PAM in its bid to checkmate the influx of substandard goods into the country.





