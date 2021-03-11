Palm wine tapper, one other killed in Edo village

A palm wine tapper and husband of three wives, simply identified as Osigwe Ayomonekhai, was reportedly killed by unknown assailants in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Ayomonekhai, said to be in his early 50s, was reportedly killed in the early hours of Thursday, when he set out from his Iyuku Road residence for his usual palm wine tapping business.

A source in the community who did not want to be named said, the husband of three wives and father of many children, recently bought the motorcycle to boost his palm wine business.

The source added that the deceased was heard screaming and begging, “please don’t kill me”, but his plea, however, fell on deaf ears, as his attackers killed him and made away with the motorcycle.”

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the remains of the deceased were being prepared for burial according to the Islamic injunction.

Also, in the same Jattu, a related development occurred as a man identified as Oshiole Ogboga, also known as ‘Alacrity’, was reportedly shot dead last Saturday, in his house.

Ogboga’s death was reported via a Facebook account, Abubakar Habeeb.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the house in the early hours of Saturday, March 7, robbed his wife, Unela Obogai, of an undisclosed amount of money, after killing the deceased.

“Rest on dad. Your killers will know no peace. We are strong to carry on with your legacies. God knows better and loves you best. I will forever not forget your advice and our last conversation on the evil day you were cut out from this sinful world. Forever in our heart,” Abubakar Habeeb wrote on his Facebook.

Efforts to reach the state police command spokesman, SP. Bello Kontongs, failed, as calls made to his mobile phone did not connect.

