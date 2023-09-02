As part of efforts to cushion the effects of the high cost of foodstuffs and transportation as a result of recent subsidy removal on petroleum on the citizens and residents of the state, the Sokoto State government has earmarked over seven billion naira on foodstuffs and transportation in the state.

Briefing newsmen at the council chamber shortly after the inaugural state executive council meeting in the state, the state Commissioner for religious affairs, Sheikh Dr Jabir Maihula, said the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the purchase of items to be distributed.

According to the Commissioner, “the state executive council members in its inauguration meeting has approved the purchase of 57,000 bags of 50kg rice at the cost of 2.508,000,000 Billion naira

“The council also approved the purchase of another 26,000 bags of 100kg millets at the cost of 1.430,000,000 Billion naira.”

He said the said items also include another 44,000 bags of maize, which will be purchased by the state government in conjunction with the federal government.

He explained that the governor will set up a committee to monitor the distribution of the foodstuffs across the 23 local government areas of the state.





Meanwhile, in other to make transportation more easier for people of the state as a result of subsidy removal, the state executive council also approved the purchase of fifty 18 seater Toyota Hiace Buses, 2022 model at the cost of 2.8 Billion naira .

It also earmarked over five hundred and sixty million naira for the purchase of 20 pieces of Toyota Camry, 2022 model aimed to provide transportation for women in the state.

The state commissioner for religion affairs further explained that the vehicles will also be supported by another 10 Buses donated to the state by BUA group recently.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE