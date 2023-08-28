Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has said that no government whether federal, state or local government will be able to provide food items to its entire communities.

Zulum stated this at Damboa Local Government Area while supervising the distribution of food items to 18,000 heads of households on Monday.

He noted that the state government has identified and selected the most vulnerable persons to be the beneficiaries of the palliatives to help cushion the effect of hardship in the state.

According to him, in the last distribution exercise in Damboa local government, only the women were beneficiaries, but today’s distribution will only comprise the males.

“i want you people to take note that, is never visible for any government be it, the federal government, state or local government to provide food items to its entire communities”.

“As regards that we have identified and selected the most vulnerable persons across all local governments to help cushion the effect of hardship, Damboa and Gwoza in southern Borno are greatly affected by food shortage, and in Northern Borno, almost all the LGAs are experiencing food shortage apart from Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio, while in central Borno MMC and Jere have less of the hit

The governor added that the government will provide some quantity of food items to all across the state through their stakeholders to distribute among their people.

