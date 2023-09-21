The Deputy Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Abayomi Akinruntan, has commended the Ondo state government and members of the Palliative Committee for being transparent in the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable households in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Akinruntan, who stated this after the distribution of palliatives to households in the local government area, noted that the state government has been transparent, thorough, and sincere in the distribution of items to the people of the area.

He noted that the distribution of food items and other essential materials to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy came at the right time, saying it would go a long way to reduce a lot of challenges for many households in the area.

He also expressed satisfaction with the maturity and cooperation displayed by members of the state Palliative Committee during the distribution of the items.

The Deputy Speaker expressed optimism that the initiative put in place to cushion the adverse effects of food shortage and mitigate the skyrocketing fuel price in the country by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will

He disclosed that the palliatives are distributed in the area irrespective of political or religious divide.

He said every community in the riverine area is not left out in the palliative distribution, assuring the residents that “this is the first phase of the intervention and more are to come in various modes; cash, relief materials.”

The palliatives committee has been transparent, sincere, and thorough, and we need to especially commend the Finance Commissioner, who is also the State Chairman of the Palliative Committee, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, for ensuring that the palliatives get to vulnerable households in our local communities across the council area.

One of the beneficiaries at Igbokoda, Afolabi Omojola, said the support came at the right time and it will reduce a lot of challenges for many households in the area and expressed appreciation to the state for the gesture.

Some of the leaders who accompanied during the distribution include Commissioner for Health, Hon. Banji Ajaka; , Dr. Wunmi Ilawole; SSA to Ondo Governor on Education, Hon. Goke Jatuwase, Hon. Wunmi Fayemi, Hon. Nimbe Tawose, Dr Bayo Shegede, Hon. Ebiesuwa Philemon, Hon Sikemi Atibere amongst others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE