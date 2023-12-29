The lawmaker representing Ayedire/Iwo/Olaoluwa Federal, Hon. Mudashiru Lukman (L&K) on Thursday, distributed 1,500 bags of rice as palliative to his constituents.

Speaking during the distribution exercise which took place at Iwo City Hall, the lawmaker said the rice would be distributed to the 35 electoral wards in the three local governments, adding that some non-political groups would also benefit from the foodstuff.

While urging Osun people to join hands with the state government to deliver good governance, Lukman, called on wealthy individuals, groups, and organizations to assist the needy during and after the festive period.

He said, “I desire to ensure everyone is supported in one way or the other, the effort is to complement the state government’s efforts in bringing succour to the people.

“The Rice was received by the representatives of all the 35 electoral wards in the constituency in the federal constituency.

“Some of the other groups who benefited from the rice distribution were the traditional rulers, the artisans, the market women, the student body, religious groups, orphanage homes, and people living with disabilities among others.”

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, while lauding the lawmaker for his intervention, said his short term at the Assembly has brought unprecedented development to the constituency.

Oluwo said: “In your six months as my representative, you’ve invited me here for various empowerments, this is unprecedented in the history of Iwoland, I implore you to maintain the tempo, I am proud of you”.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Iwo Local Government party chairman, Alhaji Alidu Adeoye, appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture, assuring that the commodity would be justly shared.

“You are a great politician who has the interest of his people at heart, you brought this good news to the Local Government Areas you are representing especially during this difficult time.

“The items arrived at the times of need, people are very happy and praying for you and we will continue to pray for you to succeed,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the program include; Olowu of Kuta, Oba (Dr) Oyelude Makama, Osun West People’s Democratic Party Senatorial Leader, Hon. Adesoye Oyetunde Council Chairmen, and party leaders.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE